S&P 500, Nasdaq eke out records as Apple gains

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to fresh records on Monday (May 8) following a strong gain by Apple as US stocks eked out gains following sluggish Chinese trade data.

Apple jumped 2.7 per cent following favourable comments about the company by the respected Warren Buffett, an Apple investor, in a broadcast interview.

But US stocks stayed within a tight range on the whole as investors digested centrist Emmanuel Macron's election victory in France on Sunday, which was expected.

Analysts said US markets were pressured by Chinese data showing slower export growth in April than in the previous month.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished up a hair at 2,399.38, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 1.90 points (0.03 per cent) at 6,102.66. Both narrowly topped Friday's records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 5.34 points (0.03 per cent) to 21,012.28.

Kate Spade & Co. jumped 8.3 per cent after it reached a deal to be bought by Coach for US$2.4 billion. Coach gained 4.8 per cent.

Tribune Media gained 5.2 per cent after agreeing to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group for $3.9 billion. Sinclair lost 2.2 per cent.

Some pharmaceutical stocks fell with Eli Lilly dropping 2.2 per cent, Celgene 3.3 per cent and Mylan 1.4 per cent.

Tyson Foods fell 6.1 per cent after reporting a 21.4 per cent drop in second-quarter earnings to US$341 million.