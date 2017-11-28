S&P hits record at open, Powell hearing on deck

Business

S&P hits record at open, Powell hearing on deck

The benchmark S&P 500 index was set to open at a record on Tuesday, gaining momentum from a positive tone in Europe, and putting aside any nerves over a U.S. tax bill and confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: The S&P 500 hit a record high at open on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks and ahead of a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 23,632.21. The S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.193356 percent, to 2,606.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,890.85.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark