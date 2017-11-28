S&P hits record at open, Powell hearing on deck

The benchmark S&P 500 index was set to open at a record on Tuesday, gaining momentum from a positive tone in Europe, and putting aside any nerves over a U.S. tax bill and confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 23,632.21. The S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.193356 percent, to 2,606.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,890.85.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)