S&P opens at record high as Irma weakens; Apple in focus

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as Irma weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone and investors awaited the highly anticipated launch of the new iPhone.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: The S&P opened at a record high on Tuesday as Irma further weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, and ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Apple's new iPhone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.57 points, or 0.22 percent, to 22,106.94. The S&P 500 gained 4.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,492.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,446.07.

