S&P opens at record high as Irma weakens; Apple in focus

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as Irma weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone and investors awaited the highly anticipated launch of the new iPhone.

REUTERS: The S&P opened at a record high on Tuesday as Irma further weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, and ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Apple's new iPhone.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.57 points, or 0.22 percent, to 22,106.94. The S&P 500 gained 4.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,492.56. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.81 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,446.07.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)