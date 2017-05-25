Safdie Architects and Surbana Jurong partner to take on 'major' design projects

SINGAPORE: He is the man behind one of Singapore's most recognisable buildings - the Marina Bay Sands - and now, Moshe Safdie and his architectural firm will work with Singapore infrastructural consultancy firm Surbana Jurong to design and construct buildings in the Asia Pacific.

Safdie Architects and Surbana Jurong inked an agreement on Thursday (May 25) to form Safdie Surbana Jurong (SSJ), which they described as a "long-term collaboration to jointly pursue major design projects".

The focus will be on residential, commercial and institutional projects "to create world-class iconic architecture projects in Asia Pacific", said both parties in a joint news release.

A view of the Marina Bay Sands hotels and casino in Singapore. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Safdie Architects is also responsible for the design of the upcoming Jewel at Changi Airport, as well as the Sky Habitat condominium in Bishan.



Architect Moshe Safdie stands in front Sky Habitat, a housing project he designed in Singapore. (Photo: Eileen Poh)

For all projects undertaken by SSJ, Mr Safdie will personally provide design leadership and be closely involved throughout the construction of each project, said the joint release.

It added that Surbana Jurong will produce the engineering and architectural design efforts, provide overall project management and lead the construction documentation and administration efforts.

Their first joint project will be an integrated resort in Da Nang, Vietnam, which will include a hotel, serviced apartment, and gaming facilities, Surbana Jurong's CEO Wong Heang Fine told Channel NewsAsia.



He added that they are also looking at constructing integrated developments in the Indian subcontinent.



According to Mr Wong, discussions on a collaboration started about two-and-a-half years ago when Safdie Architects was looking to bid for the new terminal building at Changi Airport.



“We hope that through this collaboration, we can learn from the masters themselves,” Mr Wong said.