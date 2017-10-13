Samsung Electronics CEO Kwon Oh-hyun to step down from management

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun had decided to step down from management.

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun had decided to step down from management.

"I believe the time has come for the company to start anew with new sprit and young leadership to better respond to challenges,” Kwon said in a statement.

