Samsung unveils new Galaxy Note8 smartphone

NEW YORK: Samsung on Wednesday (Aug 23) unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Note as it seeks to leave behind the debacle over exploding batteries in the previous generation of the device, and mount a renewed challenge to Apple and its soon-to-come iPhone 8.

Samsung executives introduced the Note 8 "phablet" at an event in New York City, repeatedly thanking fans who had remained loyal to the device.

"None of us will ever forget what happened last year," Samsung president of mobile communications business DJ Koh said as he opened the event.

"But, I will never forget how millions of dedicated Note loyalists stayed with us; so let me express my deepest gratitude."

Samsung laid claim to being the first smartphone manufacturer to field a "phablet" device - combining features of smartphones and tablets - when it introduced the first Note five years ago.

Samsung did not disclose the price of the Note 8, which will hit shops on Sep 15 but will be available for pre-orders in coming days.

Note 8 features include dual cameras on the back, with improved image capabilities, and a signature "S Pen" for drawing or writing on touch screens.