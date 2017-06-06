San Francisco subpoenas records on Uber, Lyft driving practices

San Francisco's city attorney has issued subpoenas to ride-services firms Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for records of driving practices, access for disabled passengers and whether certain neighborhoods are underserved.

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco's city attorney has issued subpoenas to ride-services firms Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for records of driving practices, access for disabled passengers and whether certain neighborhoods are underserved.

The city and Uber are already also engaged in a legal fight over San Francisco's demands for drivers' names and addresses and comes at a time when Uber is beset by a host of other legal problems.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Monday the subpoenas sought four years of records from the companies, which are based in San Francisco and have a combined estimated 45,000 drivers in the city.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)