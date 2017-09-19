Saudi Arabia raises US$1.87 billion in Islamic bond issue

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has raised US$1.87 billion in a new Islamic bond issue as the kingdom bids to finance a budget deficit resulting from low oil prices.

Demand was strong for the third sale of Islamic bonds, known as sukuk, this year with orders exceeding 24 billion riyals (US$6.4 billion), the finance ministry said in a statement cited by the SPA state news agency.

The first two issues were made in April and July and were worth a total of US$13.5 billion. The kingdom had also issued conventional domestic and global bonds.

The largest Arab economy is suffering from a sharp slide in oil revenues since crude prices plummeted in mid-2014, forcing Riyadh to cut subsidies and delay projects.

The kingdom has forecast a budget deficit of US$53 billion this fiscal year, down slightly from last year's shortfall.

Riyadh has also withdrawn more than US$230 billion from its fiscal reserves since the end of 2014 to finance the budget deficit. Its reserves now stand at just over US$490 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia is expected to hit just 0.1 per cent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

That would be the country's worst growth since 2009, when its economy contracted by 2.0 per cent as oil revenues slumped following the global financial crisis.