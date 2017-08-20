Saudi regulator approves Goldman Sachs application for dealing license

Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority said on Sunday it had approved Goldman Sachs' request to conduct dealing, underwriting and custody services in the kingdom.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority said on Sunday it had approved Goldman Sachs' request to conduct dealing, underwriting and custody services in the kingdom.

The bank was "now authorized to conduct dealing as principal, an agent, an underwriter, managing investment funds, discretionary portfolio management, arranging, advising, and custody activities," the regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)