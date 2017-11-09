SBS Transit Q3 net profit jumps 42% on Bus Contracting Model

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit said on Thursday (Nov 9) that its third-quarter net profit rose 42.1 per cent to S$11.1 million from the same period last year, bolstered mainly by the transition to the Bus Contracting Model.

Group revenue increased by 7.4 per cent to S$295 million, said SBS Transit in a stock exchange statement after trading closed.

Revenue from Public Transport Services was higher by 8.3 per cent at S$280.5 million, due mainly to contribution from bus services with the transition to the Bus Contracting Model and higher ridership from rail services, offset by lower average rail fare from the fare reduction that took effect from Dec 30 last year..

Average daily ridership for the Downtown Line (DTL) grew by 10.2 per cent to 258,000 passenger trips in the third quarter.

Average daily ridership for North-East Line grew by 1.3 per cent to 585,000 passenger trips and that for the Light Rail Transit by 3.5 per cent to 122,000 passenger trips.

The company said in its outlook that it expects revenue from Public Transport Services to trend even higher going forward.

“Bus service revenue is expected to be higher with a full-year contribution of revenue under the Bus Contracting Model,” it said, adding that rail service revenue is also expected to increase along with higher ridership from the opening of DTL 3 on Oct 21.

Under the Bus Contracting Model implemented last year, the Government assumes ownership of all fixed and operating assets and operators are paid a fixed sum to ply services

On the flip side, rail fare revenue will continue to be affected by the fare adjustment effective 29 December 2017 as announced by the Public Transport Council.