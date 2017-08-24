Sears posts loss in second quarter

Struggling U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a loss in the second quarter, hurt by fewer customer visits to its stores and as the company offered more discounts amid intense industry competition.

REUTERS: Struggling U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a loss in the second quarter, hurt by fewer customer visits to its stores and as the company offered more discounts amid intense industry competition.

The retailer also said it would close 28 Kmart stores later this year.

Net loss attributable to Sears narrowed to US$251 million, or US$2.34 per share in the second quarter ended July 29, from US$395 million or US$3.70 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dipped to US$4.37 billion from US$5.66 billion, mainly due to store closures.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)