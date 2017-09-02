Second round of NAFTA talks amid Trump threats

MEXICO CITY: The United States, Mexico and Canada dove into the details of revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement at a second round of talks on Friday (Aug 1), amid threats from President Donald Trump to axe the deal.

After setting an ambitious "accelerated" calendar during the first round - held in Washington from Aug 16 to 20 - negotiators got down to the nitty gritty business of modernising the 1,700-page deal as five days of talks opened in Mexico City.

Trump doubled down on his anti-NAFTA rhetoric in the build-up to the second round, saying Mexico was "being difficult" and that the United States would "end up probably terminating" the deal, which he says has been disastrous for US industry and jobs.

"We have to consider the possibility" that the US could pull out of the deal, said the head of Mexico's Business Coordinating Council, Juan Pablo Castanon, who has represented the private sector in talks with the Mexican government.

"If NAFTA ceases to exist ... the impact would be an average four percent that we would have to pay to export there. We have to immediately lower costs for companies, introduce incentives to export elsewhere," he told Mexican TV network Televisa.

In Mexico, which sends 80 per cent of its exports to the United States, the government has dismissed Trump's threats as posturing.

Trump himself has sent mixed signals about the deal.

On Thursday, he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on the phone and "stressed their hope to reach an agreement by the end of this year," according to the White House.

Most experts now say NAFTA is likely to survive with modest changes - though with Trump, nothing is certain, they warn.

The Republican president may ultimately have little room to manoeuvre, however.

Some 14 million US jobs depend on trade with Mexico and Canada, according to the US Chamber of Commerce.

WORKERS PROTEST 'SELL-OUT'



Instituted in 1994, NAFTA eliminated most tariffs across a region representing some 28 percent of the global economy.

To supporters, it has been instrumental in creating tightly integrated supply chains that ensured North America's competitiveness at a time of Asia's rise as an economic power.

To opponents, it is synonymous with the dirty word of globalisation and the ills they say it has wrought - the decline of US manufacturing might, to some; to others, multi-national corporations' drive for ever-cheaper workers and ever-lower labour standards.

Mexican workers plan to protest on Friday against what they call their government's "sell-out" to neoliberalism.

Negotiators are rushing to reach a deal before the process gets caught up in campaigning for Mexico's July 2018 presidential elections - where a leftist populist, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, leads in the polls - and the November 2018 US midterm election.

Even proponents admit the deal, signed before the rise of cell phones and the internet, is ripe for an update.

But there are numerous touchy subjects, including US demands to scrap NAFTA's dispute resolution mechanism and change the rules of origin for the auto sector to require a certain percentage of cars' components to be built in the United States in order to remain duty-free.

Trump is also fixated on slashing the US$64 billion US trade deficit with Mexico - though economists say macroeconomics, not NAFTA, is to blame for the US consuming more than it produces.

Mexico will face pressure to overhaul its labour laws and deliver wage increases to factory workers who make an average US$2.30 an hour, or about one-tenth of the average US factory wage.

The US trade balance with Canada is more even, but that relationship also has points of tension in some sectors, including dairy products, wine and grains.