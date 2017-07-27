SGX reports 10.9% rise in Q4 profit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported a strong finish in its fiscal fourth quarter for 2017, seeing net profit rise 10.9 per cent on-year to S$85.2 million, it announced on Thursday (Jul 27).



The bourse's revenue for the quarter was S$207.7 million, up 4.9 per cent from the previous year.



But the picture for the full year was less rosy, with the Exchange reporting a net profit of S$339.7 million, down three per cent from a year earlier on the back of lower revenue and operating profit.



Revenue for the year stood at S$801 million, down two per cent from a year ago, while operating profit was S$402 million, down two per cent as well.



Equities and fixed income contributed revenues of S$404.5 million, accounting for 51 per cent of total revenue.



The bourse said listing revenue stood at S$49.4 million, up six per cent from S$46.7 million a year ago.



Derivatives revenue declined seven per cent to S$303.1 million, contributing to 38 per cent of total revenue.



Looking ahead, SGX said it will focus on building a stronger multi-asset exchange, and invest strategically for long term competitiveness.



“We achieved creditable results in a year of relatively low volatility in global markets. Our diversified multi-asset revenue base enables us to sustain consistent financial performance through different market environments. Looking ahead, there are signs of improving market sentiment,” said Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of SGX.

