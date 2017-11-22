Shares of Ichiban Sushi's owner rally 41% in trading debut

SINGAPORE: Shares in Japanese restaurant group RE&S Holdings, which runs Ichiban Sushi, soared 41 per cent on its trading debut on the Catalist board on Wednesday (Nov 22).

The counter closed at 31 Singapore cents, compared with its initial public offering price of 22 cents. RE&S had opened at 35.5 cents on Wednesday, and hit an intraday high of 36.5 cents.

With a market capitalisation of S$77.9 million, the listing of RE&S brings the number of companies on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) consumer cluster to 147, with a combined market capitalisation of more than S$150 billion, SGX said in a note on Wednesday.

There are now 197 companies listed on the Catalist board, with a combined market capitalisation of over S$12 billion.

Mr Mohamed Nasser Ismail, head of equity capital market (SME) and head of capital market development at SGX, said that RE&S’ listing on Wednesday “is timely as increasing household incomes and a growing population indicate rising domestic consumption”.

“It also offers investors more opportunities to participate in the F&B sector’s growth story in Singapore and across South-East Asia,” he added.

RE&S currently owns and operate multiple Japanese food and beverage outlets under 20 brands in both Singapore and Malaysia, including Kuriya Dining, Shimbashi Soba, Ton Tei Japanese Restaurant, and Gokoku Japanese Bakery.

It also has a 41,570 sq ft central kitchen in Tai Seng, which supports the operations of its outlets across Singapore and third-party businesses.

RE&S’ IPO, which offered 38 million shares, was about 37.8 times subscribed.

The listing proceeds will be used to expand the business either by establishing new outlets or through acquisitions or joint ventures, as well as refurbishment works and for general working capital requirements, RE&S said previously in its prospectus.

Mr John Yek, RE&S’ executive director and chief executive officer, said: “We are now ready for our next phase of growth. The listing will not only enlarge our capital base for continued expansion of our business, it will also enhance our visibility for potential opportunities to grow inorganically as we continue to deliver authentic Japanese cuisine and innovative dining experiences to our customers.”

