Shell's new 10-hectare lubricants plant in Singapore to serve 40 countries

SINGAPORE: Shell on Wednesday (Nov 1) opened a 10-hectare integrated lubricants and grease production facility in Tuas that will help boost Singapore’s position as a production hub for the industry.

The facility, which is almost as large as 25 football pitches, is Shell’s second-largest lubricants plant in Asia-Pacific and the third-largest in the world.

The plant can produce up to 430 million litres of lubricants and grease every year – enough to change the engine oil of more than 12,000 cars, every hour, every day.

It will also be a production hub for products that will be shipped to more than 40 countries, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, said Mr Lim Kok Kiang, assistant managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board in a press release.

Shell's new plant can produce up to 430 million litres of lubricants and greases every year. (Photo: Shell)

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran said at the opening ceremony that Shell’s investment is a clear demonstration of the company’s continued confidence in Singapore as a location for high value-added energy and chemicals manufacturing.

“It is also a recognition of the growth opportunities that can be seized from Singapore,” he said, adding that the country is well-positioned to benefit from strong demand growth for lubricants.

The global marine lubricants market is estimated to expand at an annual growth rate of 4.17 per cent and reach US$3.33 billion (S$4.5 billion) by 2024, Mr Iswaran said.

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 51 per cent of this market in 2015, and will likely drive future demand.

“As a leading container port, many ships calling at Singapore can be served by our energy and chemicals companies,” Mr Iswaran added.