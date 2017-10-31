Shopify posts strong revenue growth, adjusted profit

FILE PHOTO: Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc logo is shown on a computer screen in the illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

TORONTO: Shopify Inc posted a 72 percent increase in third-quarter revenue as the fast-growing Canadian retail software company reported an adjusted profit for the first time as a public company and increased its fourth quarter forecasts.

The Ottawa-based company's net loss on an unadjusted basis was US$9.4 million, or 9 cents per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of US$9.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis it made 5 cents a share.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

