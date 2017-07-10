Siemens takes legal action over turbines in Crimea: source

Germany's Siemens has taken legal action to prevent the installation of its electricity turbines in Crimea, a region subject to EU sanctions for energy technology, a company source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

BERLIN: Germany's Siemens has taken legal action to prevent the installation of its electricity turbines in Crimea, a region subject to EU sanctions for energy technology, a company source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"All steps have been set in motion to prevent the building, the installation and the operation of the Siemens gas turbines in Crimea," said the source, who did not want to be named because the matter is still under investigation.

He said the steps included legal ones but declined to be more specific.

Siemens says it supplied the turbines for a project on Russia's Taman peninsula but Reuters reported exclusively last week that Russia had delivered them to Crimea, where President Vladimir Putin has promised to establish stable power supply after annexing the region from Ukraine in 2014.

A spokesman for Siemens had no immediate comment on Monday on what steps had been taken. The company had previously said it would not provide any deliveries or services for installation, commission support or warranty if the turbines were in Crimea.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Additional reporting and writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Edward Taylor)

