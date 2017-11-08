Singapore banks' Q3 results show good top-line growth: Moody's

SINGAPORE: Singapore's three largest banks by assets benefited from good loan growth momentum in the third quarter this year, thanks to improved economic conditions in Singapore and Asia, said ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

DBS, United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp had healthy top-line profitability improvements, supported by stable or better net interest margins, Moody's said in a report on Wednesday (Nov 8).

However, DBS and UOB also posted weaker asset quality metrics, mostly because of continued weaknesses in their oil and gas services portfolios, it added.

Moody's noted that the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratios of DBS and UOB rose in the third quarter, due to the struggling oil and gas services sector, although performance in the lenders' other corporate exposures and household loan portfolios remained stable.

It expects more energy-related NPLs for the Singapore banks in last quarter of the year, but less so for DBS because of its accelerated NPL recognition in the third quarter.

Profitability will be bolstered by robust growth in fee-based income from wealth management, Moody's added.

DBS on Monday booked an unexpected slide in quarterly profit, which fell 23 per cent to hit a five-year low as the bank nearly doubled provisions for loans to the troubled oil and gas industry.

But the lender also indicated that the worst was probably over, saying this quarter's 87 per cent hike in net provisions to a record S$815 million would mean further provisions for the sector were unlikely.

DBS' shares closed S$23.76, up 1.15 per cent on Wednesday. Year-to-date, Southeast Asia's biggest bank has increased 37 per cent.

OCBC, whose third-quarter net profit came in at 12 per cent higher year-on-year, fell 0.42 per cent to close at S$11.76.

UOB last week reported that its third-quarter net profit rose 12 per cent to S$883 million from the same period last year. Its shares closed up 0.32 per cent at S$25.21 on Wednesday.