Singapore-based tech start-ups given leg up to raise funds

SINGAPORE: Support for Singapore-based technology firms to raise capital has been given a boost with a public-private partnership to enable them to list on the local bourse.



The Singapore Exchange and Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday (May 31) inked a memorandum of intent to create a streamlined pathway for fast-growing firms to tap on private and public capital markets more efficiently for expansion.



With this agreement, barriers for technology companies to access those markets will be lowered to encourage more listings and increase Singapore’s attractiveness as a place to raise capital.



Firms accredited by IMDA will be able to tap on this scheme, gaining access to support from listing sponsors, law and audit firms to enjoy lower costs when embarking on plans to be listed.



IMDA said it has accredited 17 companies to date, which will be able to tap on the partnership. The accreditation process is meant to ensure that firms have sound fundamentals in place before seeking a listing.



“We want investors to be able to better assess and appreciate the investment potential of tech companies, and for these companies to better understand the capital markets, through forums and discussions. As global markets become more competitive, close collaboration between the public and private sectors will help keep Singapore ahead of the pack,” said Mr Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of the Singapore Exchange.

