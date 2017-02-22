Singapore-flagged ship 'Varada Blessing' sells on Taobao - for S$16.7 million: Report

GUANGZHOU: A Singapore-flagged vessel was auctioned off on online shopping platform Taobao.com for 81 million yuan (S$16.7 million), Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday (Feb 21).

The crude oil tanker, previously owned by Singapore-based company Varada One, has been berthed in the Pearl River estuary in China following what the report described as an "admiralty dispute".

The ship had been put up on Taobao for auction twice but failed to reach its reserve.



In December 2016, Guangzhou Maritime Court decided to try again, Xinhua said.

The listing drew 33,000 viewers online and received 19 offers from six bidders. Malta-based company Natalia Shipping finally won the bid.

According to the Xinhua report, courts in China are now increasingly auctioning seized property online. More than 120 courts in Guangdong have registered on Taobao's judicial sales platform, with online auction sales by the sector in the province jumping from 100 million yuan in 2014 to 10 billion yuan in 2016.

The vessel is 332 metres long and 58 metres wide, according to ship-tracking website FleetMon. It was built in 1993.