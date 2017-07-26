Singapore's manufacturing output jumps 13.1% in June

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output rose 13.1 per cent year-on-year in June, the 11th straight month of growth, according to data released by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) on Wednesday (Jul 26).

Excluding the more volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, output grew 11.9 per cent.

Output expanded 5 per cent in May and 6.7 per cent in April compared to the previous year.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output was up 9.7 per cent in June. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 4 per cent.

Output from the electronics sector grew 25.5 per cent this month compared to last year, mainly due to the semiconductors segment that saw output jump 37.4 per cent.



Precision engineering output expanded 5.3 per cent following higher production of dies, moulds, industrial rubber products and metal precision parts. Higher export demand for semiconductor-related equipment also boosted the machinery and systems segment, EDB said.

Advertisement Advertisement

All segments in the chemicals cluster posted output growth - largely led by the other chemicals and petrochemicals segments - and the sector's output expanded 9.4 per cent. The former recorded higher output of fragrances, while growth in petrochemicals was due to the low base in June last year.

Transport engineering output grew 4.6 per cent, with growth in both aerospace and land transport segments. The former reported a higher level of repair and maintenance activity from commercial airlines, while the latter recorded higher production of motor vehicle parts.

The marine and offshore engineering segment, however, remained weak, falling 11.8 per cent, EDB added.

Output of the general manufacturing industries cluster fell 5.3 per cent in June, with all segments posting declines. The food, beverages and tobacco segment saw output dropping 3.2 per cent due to lower exports to parts of the region like China, Cambodia and Vietnam, miscellaneous industries output fell 6.1 per cent due to lower production of construction-related materials, and the printing segment contracted 11.6 per cent on a lower volume of print jobs.