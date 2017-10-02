Singapore's PMI expands for 13th straight month in Sep

The Purchasing managers' Index, an early indicator of manufacturing activity, came in at 52.0 last month, up 0.2 point from August.

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing sector expanded for the 13th consecutive month, according to data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday (Oct 2).

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - an early indicator of manufacturing activity - came in at 52.0, a 0.2 point increase from August. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is growing, while a reading below denotes a decline in the economy.

September's PMI reading is a record high since April 2011, SIPMM said.

The institute attributed the increase in manufacturing activity to a faster rate of expansion in all key indicators. However, SIPMM pointed out that the stocks of finished goods - on the back of higher new orders- and input prices recorded slower rate of expansion.

"The latest readings continued to indicate sustained growth for the manufacturing economy since August last year," SIPMM said.

A corresponding index for the electronics sector also recorded an expansion, with the PMI for September at 53.6, a 0.4 point increase from the previous month. The sector's 14th month of consecutive expansion, this is the highest recorded reading since July 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The increase in reading for the electronics sector is attributed to a faster rate of expansion in the key indicators of the sector, except for employment which had a slower rate of expansion.