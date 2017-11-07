Singapore shares close at more than 2-year high

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares climbed nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday (Nov 7) to their highest close in about two and a half years.

The Straits Times Index ended 31.25 points or 0.92 per cent higher at 3,413.1, the highest close since May 28, 2015. Year-to-date, the index has risen 18.48 per cent.

Financial stocks lifted Singapore shares, with DBS Group Holdings jumping 3.1 per cent to S$23.49, hit its highest close in more than 17 years. Year-to-date, Southeast Asia's biggest bank has increased 36 per cent.

DBS on Monday booked an unexpected slide in quarterly profit, which fell 23 per cent to hit a five-year low as the bank nearly doubled provisions for loans to the troubled oil and gas industry.

But the lender also indicated that the worst was probably over, saying this quarter's 87 per cent hike in net provisions to a record S$815 million would mean further provisions for the sector were unlikely.

"DBS reported their results yesterday and markets are positive because they cleaned up their loan book of non-performing loans for oil and gas," said KGI Securities analyst Joel Ng. "Markets are basically seeing this as positive that the worst is over for their oil and gas non-performing loans."

United Overseas Bank – which last week reported that its third-quarter net profit rose 12 per cent to S$883 million from the same period last year – closed up 1.49 per cent at S$25.13 on Tuesday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, whose third-quarter net profit came in at 12 per cent higher year-on-year, gained 0.77 per cent to close at S$11.81.