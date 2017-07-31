Singapore stocks poised to go higher: Analysts

Year-end estimates for the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) range from 3,400 points to a possible test of the 3,539.95-level last seen in April 2015.

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks may have clocked up gains of nearly 16 per cent this year, pumped up by positive catalysts such as better-than-expected economic growth, but analysts say the market still has more room to run.

Since the start of the year, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI), which is trading near its highest level in two years, has been one of the best-performing markets in Asia.



The region’s top gainers include Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and India’s benchmark BSE Sensex, which have surged 23 and 22 per cent, respectively. By comparison, Japan's Nikkei share average and China’s Shanghai Composite Index notched up 5 per cent each.

On Monday (Jul 31), local shares were last seen trading down 0.2 per cent or 7.89 points to 3,322.86, but held near the two-year high of 3,354.71 set last Thursday.



Moving forward, market analysts expect the benchmark index to continue its uptrend and possibly test the high of 3,539.95 points last seen in April 2015.



“If the liquidity environment continues to be accommodative and corporate earnings continue to be supported by a favourable global recovery, there’s a chance for the STI to challenge that,” said CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang.



Targets from other analysts are not too far off.



DBS Singapore equities research head Janice Chua has a year-end target of 3,400 points for the STI but the ride up in the final two quarters may face some resistance as investors rotate their exposure from leading sectors, such as banks and properties, to industrials and capital goods, she said.



For IG’s market strategist Pan Jingyi, the next key level of 3,400 points will likely be “less of a hurdle”. If positive catalysts continue to come through, the STI could rise to challenge the 3,500-mark by the end of the year, she said. “The market is still largely optimistic at this moment. It has been one positive thing after another, with better growth, monetary policies and strong earnings since the start of the year,”

Some of these feel-good factors include positive expectations surrounding US President Donald Trump’s economic policies earlier in the year, a pick-up in global growth outlook and the US Federal Reserve continuing to go slow on its return to interest-rate normality.



Domestically, Singapore’s economic growth has exceeded expectations over the past few quarters. A spate of sector-specific positive news and strong corporate earnings has also given the local heavyweight components a tailwind.



For one, the uptick in the key 3-month Sibor or Singapore interbank offered rate, as well as a recovery in global oil prices, have augured well for the local banking stocks, analysts said.



The local banks have also seen solid report cards, with both Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) reporting a rise in earnings in the second quarter. Singapore’s largest bank DBS will report its second-quarter results this Friday.



According to Ms Yang, investors see the worst as being over for the local banks. “In terms of earnings, it has been good for all three banks. With crude oil prices stabilising around US$50, exposure to the oil and gas sector has also moderated so maybe people think the worst is over.”



Meanwhile, tweaks to property cooling measures have also given the local real estate market a shot in the arm, and in turn related stocks. In March, property measures were relaxed for the first time with marginal tweaks to the seller’s stamp duty (SSD) and the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR).



“We believe property stocks should continue with their rising trend given the still improving sector sentiment. The robust demand in new launches as well as the string of enbloc sales year to date continue to bode well for the residential segment,” according to a report by DBS’ Ms Chua, whose picks include UOL and City Developments.



This combination of positive catalysts could continue, giving local stocks a further lift towards the end of 2017, said Ms Pan. "Given the strong momentum, I don’t think we are expecting a sharp downturn anytime soon."

Nevertheless, there are still risks that investors should keep an eye out for.



For one, a moderation or a turn for the worse in Singapore’s GDP growth could put the brakes on the market rally. This could happen in the fourth quarter when economic growth is predicted to see a “sharper slowdown”, noted Ms Chua.



Decisions from the Fed will also sway market sentiment, with September being a crucial month, analysts said.



While market consensus expect the US central bank to raise interest rates in December, the mention of rising valuations in equity and other asset markets by several Fed officials, including chairwoman Janet Yellen, has risen the odds of a surprise hike in September.



“Investor sentiment could turn cautious and stock markets consolidate in the weeks leading to the September FOMC meeting,” according to a DBS report. “The US dollar will strengthen and equity markets correct if the Fed surprises with a September hike.”



Apart from raising interest rates, the Fed has also signalled its intention to embark on the process of unwinding the US$4.5 trillion of bonds it holds on its balance sheet soon. A Reuters poll of analysts expect that to happen as soon as September if the US economy stays on recovery track.



If that coincides with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) tapering of its bond-buying scheme, markets could see a pullback, said CMC Markets’ Ms Yang.



The ECB is widely expected to decide in September on the future of its stimulus policy, with some investors predicting an extension with a one-off reduction while others see a gradual wind-down.



“We are not sure how damaging it could be if the ECB starts tapering and the Fed starts shrinking its balance sheet at the same time,” Ms Yang told Channel NewsAsia. “These are the two biggest central banks in the world and they are planning to make some big changes in September. But the market right now has not responded to that.”