9,000 salary-related claims received in 2016, more than 95% resolved

SINGAPORE: About 9,000 salary-related claims involving about 4,500 employers were received in 2016, according to Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say who spoke in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6).

More than 95 per cent of salary claims were resolved after mediation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and adjudication by the Labour Court, Mr Lim added, in response to questions by MP Denise Phua and Nominated Member of Parliament Kuik Shiao-Yin.

The remaining 5 per cent of salary-related claims remain unresolved because one has appealed the Labour Court order and the case is with the High Court, while eight are still in business but have yet to comply with their orders, the Minister said. He added that a vast majority - 199 out of 208 employers - had either cease operation or faced impending business closure due to financial difficulties.

He said these companies have been barred from hiring foreign workers until they comply with the Labour Court orders, and this also applies to culpable directors even if they were to start new companies.

The ministry is also investigating employers who are still in business because non-payment of salary is an offence under the Employment Act, he said.

"While it is not our intention to criminalise every non-payment of salary, especially if it is the result of a business failure, we do prosecute serious or repeated cases, for deterrence," Mr Lim said.

In the last three years, 158 employers have been prosecuted and convicted for salary-related offences, the Minister said. Such offences carry a fine of between S$3,000 and S$15,000 per charge, or to imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or both.

ALMOST ALL WORK-INJURY CASES RESOLVED

Mr Lim also noted that last year, more than 99.9 per cent of the approximately 16,000 injured workers had their cases successfully resolved. The remaining five cases did not because their employers had failed to buy work injury compensation insurance and were unable to pay due to financial difficulties, he said.



In the last five years, 14 employers have been prosecuted for non-insurance and non-compensation of work injury. Such offences carry a maximum penalty of S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, he said.

"While we are relieved that the vast majority of unpaid salary (95 per cent) and work injury cases (99.9 per cent) are successfully resolved, we are however concerned with workers who are unable to recover their claims because their employers no longer have the financial means to pay. We will continue to strengthen our support for them," the minister said.