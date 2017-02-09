Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes: Source
- Posted 09 Feb 2017 16:26
- Updated 09 Feb 2017 17:30
REUTERS: Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Boeing, Singapore Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was the front-runner for a Singapore Airlines order of at least 35 wide-body aircraft.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
- Reuters