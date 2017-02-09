Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes: Source

Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd , a source familiar with the matter said.

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 16:26
  • Updated 09 Feb 2017 17:30
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Singapore Airlines signage at Changi Airport in Singapore May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

REUTERS: Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.

Boeing, Singapore Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was the front-runner for a Singapore Airlines order of at least 35 wide-body aircraft.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

- Reuters