Boeing wins US$13.8 billion Singapore Airlines order for wide-body jets

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced an order for 39 Boeing passenger planes worth US$13.8 billion as part of its growth plans for the next decade.

The carrier said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 9) that it had signed a letter of intent with the US manufacturer for 20 '777-9's and 19 '787-10' Dreamliners, with options for six more of each aircraft, bringing the total to 51 if exercised.

"Today's major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position," said chief executive Goh Choon Phong.

"We are continuing to invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our customers."

SIA said General Electric's GE9X is the sole engine type for the 777-9s, which are intended largely for long-haul routes. It added it has selected the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine for the 787-10s, which are for use on medium-range routes.

The airline said Tuesday it booked a net profit of S$177 million (US$125 million) in the third quarter to December, down 35.6 percent from the same period last year.

Boeing said in a statement that it appreciates the "commitment and endorsement".

"Singapore Airlines has been a valued Boeing customer for more than 50 years and we are honored they have selected the 777X and additional 787-10s to expand its future widebody fleet," said Boeing's CEO and president of commercial airplanes Kevin McAllister.

According to Boeing, the 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine commercial jet in the world with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane. The 787-10 is the third variant of the 787 Dreamliner series.