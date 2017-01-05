Falcon private bank branch manager fifth to be charged in 1MDB probe

SINGAPORE: Swiss national Jens Fred Sturzenegger has been charged in relation to the Singapore probe of the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, becoming the fifth person to be prosecuted here.

The 42-year-old, who was the branch manager of Falcon Private Bank, was charged on Thursday (Jan 5) morning with 16 counts of failing to report suspicious transactions and for providing false information to the authorities. The alleged offences occurred between 2013 and last year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) shut down Falcon Private Bank last October and Sturzenegger was arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department on Oct 5 last year,

One of the charges stated that Sturzenegger allegedly connived in the bank's failure to report the suspicious transaction involving inflow of about US$1.265 billion into two Falcon bank accounts in March 2013.



In another charge, he is accused of abetting Ms Cindy Widjaja, head of compliance of Falcon bank, to give an MAS employee information he knew to be false.



He allegedly approved Ms Widjaja informing the MAS officer that the person the bank was dealing with was a Mr Tan, when the bank was actually dealing with Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, who was said to be using an email address that gave the impression that his surname was Tan. This offence is said to have occurred in July 2015.



The bald and bearded Sturzenegger appeared in court with his lawyer Tan Hee Joek and indicated that he intends to plead guilty. His case will be heard again on Jan 11.



Last year, three individuals were convicted for their roles related to the 1MDB scandal, in which billions of dollars were said to have been misappropriated from the state investment fund.



Former BSI private bankers Yak Yew Chee and Yvonne Seah Yew Foong were convicted of helping to forge documents and failing to report suspicious transactions. Yak was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail and fined S$24,000, while Seah was handed two weeks' jail and a S$10,000 fine.



Last month, former BSI executive Yeo Jiawei was sentenced to 30 months' jail on four charges of witness tampering. He faces seven other charges involving cheating, money laundering and forgery. Yeo had a close relationship with Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who is considered by Singapore police to be a "key person of interest" in the money laundering probe.