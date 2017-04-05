Groupon Singapore to be rebranded as Fave

SINGAPORE: Deals and discounts website Groupon Singapore will soon be rebranded as Fave after it was acquired by the Fave Group last month.

Fave Group, which describes itself as a "market leader in online-to-offline local commerce in the region", evolved out of Malaysian fitness sharing platform KFit. Its acquisition of Groupon Singapore came after the group acquired the Indonesia version of the website in June last year, followed by the Malaysian website in November.





An announcement of the acquisition on the Groupon website.

In an email sent to customers, the company said it will migrate "all the amazing deals from Groupon onto Fave" in the coming weeks. It also said that as part of the rebranding, the Goods category has been discontinued.

Fave Group was started in 2015 by the former head of Groupon in Asia Pacific Joel Neoh.