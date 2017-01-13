Malaysian restaurant chain PappaRich mulls Singapore IPO: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian restaurant chain PappaRich Malaysia is considering a Singapore initial public offering to fund expansion, according to a Bloomberg news report.

The chain, which sells local cuisine like satay and laksa, is targeting a valuation of at least S$200 million (US$140 million) in the share sale, the report said, quoting Bloomberg sources.

According to its website, PappaRich opened its first outlet in Malaysia in 2006. The chain now has 106 outlets around the world, including locations in the United States, Taiwan and New Zealand.

PappaRich Malaysia aims to conduct the offering as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported.



If it does list, PappaRich would be following the lead of other regional restaurant chains including ABR Holdings, which operates Swensen’s restaurants, and rival Malaysian chain Oldtown.