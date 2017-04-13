MAS says no change to monetary policy, in line with expectations

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) kept its exchange-rate based monetary policy unchanged at its semi-annual review on Thursday (Apr 13), in line with expectations.

In a statement, the central bank said it would maintain the rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band at zero per cent. The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will also be unchanged, it added.



"A neutral policy stance is appropriate for an extended period and should ensure medium-term price stability," said MAS, reiterating a stance it first mentioned in its policy review last October.

Following the announcement, the Singapore dollar hovered between 1.3963 and 1.3976 against the US dollar.

The central bank noted that the Singapore economy will continue to expand at a "modest pace" this year while the MAS core inflation measure, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, will rise gradually on the back of higher global oil prices.

However, demand-driven inflationary pressures will likely be restrained, the statement added. Over the medium term, core inflation - a key policy consideration for the MAS - is expected to trend towards but average slightly below 2 per cent.

Analysts have largely expected the central bank, which manages the economy through the currency rather than setting interest rates, to maintain its current policy approach amid an uneven turnaround in the economy. The MAS allows the exchange rate to float within an unspecified policy band and changes the slope, width and center of that band when it wants to adjust the pace of appreciation or depreciation of the Sing dollar.

After a largely subdued performance for the most of 2016, the Singapore economy picked up strength in the final quarter, buoyed by a recovery in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, the economy saw its third consecutive month of positive inflation in February, after putting an end to the record two-year spell of negative inflation last November.

But even with that, most economists felt it is still “somewhat premature” for the central bank to tweak its exchange rate policy now.



“For one, soft base effects flatter the outperformance in the manufacturing sector, which has been the main thrust for the economy since late-2016. Whereas, soft patches in the service sector linger and downside risks are not off the table,” said Mizuho Bank’s senior economist Vishnu Varathan.



An Apr 12 note from DBS said the turnaround in the economy has thus far been uneven, with the labour market remaining soft. In addition, inflation will likely stay below the historical average of 1.8 per cent this year, leaving “enough leeway for the authority to remain status quo on monetary policy for now”, analysts wrote.



Last April, the central bank unexpectedly flattened the slope of the band it uses to guide the local currency against an undisclosed trading basket, reducing the rate of appreciation to zero per cent.



The MAS maintained this stance last October and reiterated in February that the Government's growth forecast of between 1 and 3 per cent this year falls within the "planning parameters" of its October monetary policy statement.



Advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on the same day showed gross domestic product (GDP) growing 2.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017.