MAS to offset cost of issuing green bonds with new grant scheme

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will introduce a Green Bond Grant scheme this year to offset the cost of companies issuing sustainability-oriented bonds, Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced on Thursday (Mar 23).

Green bonds are debt instruments with proceeds earmarked for projects with environmental benefits, such as those to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Speaking at the Investors Management Association of Singapore’s 20th Anniversary conference, Mr Wong said the new grant comes as the central bank is looking to promote the development of a wider range of sustainability-oriented benchmarks, funds and products to cater to growing demand.

The global green bond market has grown rapidly over the years, reaching more than US$80 billion (S$112 billion) in 2016, the minister noted, adding that the market was starting to take off in Asia.

According to Mr Wong, MAS recognises that green bond issuers may have to bear additional costs as they engage external reviewers to ascertain their green bond status.

The Green Bond Grant scheme will be able to offset 100 per cent of the cost of obtaining an external review for green bonds for qualifying issuances, up to S$100,000 per issuance, he said.



GOVT SEEKS FEEDBACK ON NEW CORPORATE STRUCTURE



Meanwhile, Mr Wong also announced the launch of a public consultation to gather feedback on a new corporate structure called the Singapore Variable Capital Company (S-VACC).



S-VACC seeks to complement existing corporate structures for investment funds and allow asset managers to further consolidate their operations in Singapore by domiciling more of their funds here, alongside their fund management activities, Mr Wong said.



“This will spur demand for fund servicing activities, such as accounting, legal, custody and tax in Singapore, hence creating more jobs in the broader professional services sector," the minister said.

He added that the new corporate structure would provide greater flexibility and cost efficiency to asset managers by allowing for both open-ended and close-ended fund structures. It also allows for investment across all asset classes and may be used by both retail and private funds.



By consolidating administrative functions at the umbrella fund level, asset managers can also harness economies of scale, Mr Wong said. “This means that sub-funds, with varying risk levels, different investment objectives and classes of investors can be housed under the same umbrella as a single legal entity,” he explained.