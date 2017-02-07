Nearly 5 in 10 job vacancies in 2016 for PMETs: MOM report

SINGAPORE: Nearly half, or 48 per cent, of job vacancies in Singapore as at Sep 30, 2016, were for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), the Manpower Ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 7).

According to the ministry's Job Vacancies 2016 report released on Tuesday, the share of job openings for PMETs rose from 39 per cent, or 24,300, in 2013 to 48 per cent, or 25,800, last year. This reflects the restructuring of the economy and the workforce, MOM said, adding that the vacancies were mainly from financial and insurance services, professional services and information and communications.

The top PMET job openings in 2016 include teaching and training professionals, management executives, software, Web and multimedia developers, registered nurses and enrolled or assistant nurses, the findings showed.

"The share of PMET vacancies in recent years has risen. It is expected to continue to rise as the economy restructures in tandem with the improving skills and education profile of the workforce," MOM said.

At the same time, there was a decline in non-PMET vacancies mainly in accommodation and food services, construction, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing, the ministry said.

Among non-PMET occupations, the highest vacancies were for service and sales workers (11,840), followed by cleaners, labourers and related workers (6,540), clerical support workers (3,160), plant and machine operators and assemblers (2,970) and craftsmen and related trade workers (1,910), the report showed.

LESS TIME NEEDED TO FILL VACANCIES

The report also found that the proportion of vacancies unfilled for at least six months in 2016 was 36 per cent, down from 2015's 39 per cent and 2014's 41 per cent.

One in two non-PMET vacancies, such as service and sales workers and craftsmen and related trade workers, remained hard to fill. In comparison, only about two in every 10 PMET openings were unfilled for at least six months, MOM said.

Employers indicated low pay, a long workweek and shift work as characteristics that made non-PMET openings unattractive to locals, while the lack of necessary work experience was the top reason for PMET openings that were hard to fill, the ministry added.

"Looking ahead, one key priority is to maximise matching between jobseekers and job vacancies. The Government has ramped up SkillsFuture and Adapt and Grow initiatives, and will continue to strengthen employment and employability support for our people," MOM said.