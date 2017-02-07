Nearly 5 in 10 job vacancies in 2016 for PMETs: MOM report

SINGAPORE: Nearly half, or 48 per cent, of job vacancies in Singapore as at Sep 30, 2016, were for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), the Manpower Ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 7).

According to the ministry's Job Vacancies 2016 report released on Tuesday, the share of job openings for PMETs rose from 39 per cent, or 24,300, in 2013 to 48 per cent, or 25,800, last year. This reflects the restructuring of the economy and the workforce, MOM said, adding that the vacancies were mainly from financial and insurance services, professional services and information and communications.

The top PMET job openings in 2016 include teaching and training professionals, management executives, software, Web and multimedia developers, registered nurses and enrolled or assistant nurses, the findings showed.

At the same time, there was a decline in non-PMET vacancies mainly in accommodation and food services, construction, wholesale and retail trade and manufacturing, the ministry said.