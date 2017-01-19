SGX Q2 profit rises 5% on higher trading activity

SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter, supported by a pick-up in trading activity, but pointed to challenges ahead from slowing Asian economies.

"While market sentiments have improved, uncertainty around future US policies and slowing Asian economies will influence trading activity going forward," Chief Executive Officer Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 19).

The bourse has taken measures to shore up market liquidity, improve quality of listings and strengthen its regulatory framework after a penny stocks crash in 2013 battered investor confidence, but faces a tough task to improve trading activity.

Though SGX has developed into an Asian hub for listings of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which typically pay out strong dividends, it has struggled to attract large IPOs and has seen a spate of privatisations from companies, hit by poor valuations.

The exchange posted net profit of S$88.3 million (US$61.9 million) in October-December, compared with the S$85.9 million average estimated by four analysts and S$83.7 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue edged up 3 per cent to S$199.6 million.

"Our results this past quarter reflect higher levels of market activities compared to a year ago as the conclusion of the US Presidential Election and clarity on interest rates environment brought participants back to the market," said Mr Loh.

To diversify its business, SGX bought London's Baltic Exchange last year as it sees long-term potential for freight derivatives and clearing along with its growing derivatives segment.



(US$1 = S$1.4260)



(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Biju Dwarakanath)

