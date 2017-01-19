SGX's Q2 profit rises 5% on higher trading activity

SINGAPORE: Singapore Exchange (SGX) reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit in the second quarter, supported by a pick-up in trading activity, but pointed to challenges ahead from slowing Asian economies.

"While market sentiment has improved, uncertainty around future US policies and slowing Asian economies will influence trading activity going forward," chief executive officer Loh Boon Chye said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 19).

The bourse has taken measures to shore up market liquidity, improve the quality of listings and strengthen its regulatory framework after a penny stocks crash in 2013 battered investor confidence, but faces a tough task to improve trading activity.

Though SGX has developed into an Asian hub for listings of Real Estate Investment Trusts, which typically pay out strong dividends, it has struggled to attract large initial public offerings and has seen a spate of privatisations from companies, hit by poor valuations.

But Mr Loh told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday that for its second fiscal quarter earnings, SGX is expecting a “pipeline” of new listings, including those in the infrastructure, real estate, tech and consumer sectors.

“We are encouraged by the healthy pipeline of companies from our key sectors seeking listing on both the mainboard and Catalist," he said. "The efforts over the last few months to take a sectoral approach in marketing SGX as a listing venue is beginning to bear fruit. Subject to market conditions, we expect the number of listings in the second half of FY17 to be higher than first half of FY17.”

The exchange posted net profit of S$88.3 million (US$61.9 million) in the October-December period, compared to the S$85.9 million average estimated by four analysts and S$83.7 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue edged up 3 per cent to S$199.6 million.

"Our results this past quarter reflect higher levels of market activities compared to a year ago as the conclusion of the US presidential election and clarity on interest rates environment brought participants back to the market," said Mr Loh.

To diversify its business, SGX bought London's Baltic Exchange last year as it sees long-term potential for freight derivatives and clearing along with its growing derivatives segment.



SGX’s chief regulatory officer, Tan Boon Gin, also said the exchange is looking to put out a public consultative paper for dual-class shares by the end of this quarter.

CEO Loh added: “We have broadcast our intention to offer various capital class structures, dual-class included. We have done market discussion, we held the round table, and as Boon Gin mentioned, earlier, we will launch a public consultation by the first quarter of this year. And I think we have given quite a bit of time for the topic to be discussed in the market place, but we will now follow up with the public consultation."

This comes as Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said it is planning to consult the market on the launch of a third board, which includes the dual-class framework.

(US$1 = S$1.4260)