SIAS appoints Magnus Bocker as honorary chairman

SINGAPORE: The Securities Investors Association, Singapore (SIAS) has appointed Mr Magnus Bocker as its honorary chairman.



This takes effect from Feb 1, announced SIAS in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24).



The former CEO of the Singapore Exchange will be SIAS' fourth honorary chairman, taking over from Mrs Lim Hwee Hua who is stepping down after three years, during which SIAS "became a charity and an institution of public character," said the statement.

According to SIAS, the role of the honorary chairman is to provide the check and balance within the association. He will be independent and non-executive.



He will also have the power to intervene when he is of the view that the president and/or the committee has acted in breach of the association’s constitution or not acting in the interest of the association.

Mr Bocker has more than three decade of experience in the financial industry. He was the CEO of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) from 2009 to 2015 and previously the president of NASDAQ.

“(Mr Bocker’s) vast experience in developing capital markets both in and out of Singapore will be an advantage to SIAS and its members,” said the founder, president and CEO of SIAS David Gerald. “We look forward to Mr Bocker’s valuable contributions in furthering our objectives to benefit the retail constituency.”