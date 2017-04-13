Singapore economy logs 2.5% growth in Q1, higher than expectations

SINGAPORE: For the first quarter of 2017, Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 2.5 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (Apr 13).

That is higher than the median forecast of 2.4 per cent in a Reuters poll but marks a slowdown from the previous quarter's 2.9 per cent growth.

On a quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy shrank 1.9 per cent during the January to March period, reversing from a stellar 12.3 per cent rebound last quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP to contract 1.9 per cent from the previous three months on an annualised basis.

After a largely subdued performance for the most of 2016, the Singapore economy picked up speed in the final quarter, buoyed by a recovery in the manufacturing sector.

Economists polled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) raised their forecasts for Singapore's 2017 growth this year to 2.3 per cent, from 1.5 per cent estimated in the previous survey published in December.

That marks a pick-up from 2.0 per cent growth recorded in 2016, and would be in the upper half of the government's official 2017 GDP forecast range of 1 to 3 per cent.

SECTOR BREAKDOWN

For the first quarter, the manufacturing sector expanded by 6.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, moderating from the 11.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter.



Growth was supported primarily by robust output expansions in the electronics and precision engineering clusters, which outweighed output declines in the biomedical manufacturing, transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector saw a pullback in growth in the first quarter, contracting by 6.6 per cent following the 39.8 per cent surge in the preceding quarter.



The services producing industries grew 1.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first three months of 2017, an improvement from the 1.0 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was mainly supported by the wholesale & retail trade and transportation & storage sectors, which were in turn bolstered by a continued recovery in exports. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the services producing industries contracted at an annualised rate of 2.2 per cent, reversing the 8.4 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter.



The construction sector continued to underperform, with a contraction of 1.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter, extending the 2.8 per cent decline in the previous quarter weighed down by a slowdown in private sector construction activities. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector grew by 5.4 per cent, accelerating from the 0.8 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.