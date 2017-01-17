Singapore exports extend rebound, rising 9.4% in December

SINGAPORE: Exports in Singapore rose further last month, extending a rebound from November, according to figures released by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 9.4 per cent in December, following an 11.5 per cent growth in the previous month. The increase was due to a rise in both electronic and non-electronic shipments, IE Singapore said.

Electronic exports rose 5.7 per cent, following a 3.5 per cent increase in the previous month. ICs, parts of PCs and consumer electronics expanded by 29.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the growth in electronic shipments.

Non-electronic exports grew 11.3 per cent, following a 15.3 per cent expansion in the previous month. Specialised machinery, petrochemicals and primary chemicals grew by 63.6 per cent, 28.5 per cent and 58.2 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the rise.

Overall, shipments to six of Singapore’s top 10 markets expanded. The largest contributors to the increase were China (33.5 per cent), Taiwan (54.8 per cent) and Hong Kong (20.6 per cent).

Non-oil re-exports (NORX) rose 3.9 per cent last month, following a 3.1 per cent increase in November. Both electronic and non-electronic re-exports increased, IE Singapore said.



STRONG FIGURES BODE WELL FOR TRADE OUTLOOK: ANALYSTS

The 9.4 per cent rise in NODX in December came as a surprise as the market consensus was for a 5.8 per cent growth, OCBC’s head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said, adding that the figures suggest that NODX bottomed out in the second half of last year.

Still, despite the strong December figures, exports for the whole of 2016 fell 2.4 per cent, down from 2015’s 0.2 per cent expansion, she said.

“We tip 2017 NODX growth at 0 to 2 per cent year-on-year, with the caveat that Trump’s anti-trade or China policies - if they materialise - could present a potential headwind,” Ms Ling said.

UOB said in an analysts’ note that although the December figures point to a recovery in Singapore’s export numbers this year, “we are carefully watching the negative impact from the anti-globalisation rhetoric that has been fuelling developed markets’ sentiments”.

The bank said it maintains its forecast of 0.7 per cent growth for NODX this year.