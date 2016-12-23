Singapore manufacturing output up 11.9% in November

SINGAPORE: Industrial production in Singapore in November expanded at its fastest annual pace since March 2014, buoyed by strong electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Friday (Dec 23).

Manufacturing output in November jumped 11.9 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. The median forecast in a Reuters survey predicted a 1.6 per cent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 6.1 per cent in November, its strongest since January this year. The median forecast was for a contraction of 2.0 per cent.



(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



