Singapore’s economy grows 1.8% in Q4; 2016 GDP at 1.8%

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy expanded a faster than expected 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the final three months of 2016, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 3).

This was more than the revised 1.2 per cent growth in the third quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 9.1 per cent, marking a reversal from the 1.9 per cent contraction in the July to September period and dodging a technical recession defined as two straight quarters of declines in economic output.



Analysts have earlier put forth expectations for the economy to avert a technical recession, following a jump in industrial production in November. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecasted Singapore’s fourth-quarter GDP to grow 3.7 per cent from the previous three months on an annualised basis and 0.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.



This quicker-than-expected pace of growth brought full-year GDP growth to 1.8 per cent, above the government's forecast for 2016 growth to be between 1.0 and 1.5 per cent. However, this marks Singapore's weakest annual rate of growth since 2009, when the economy was hit by the global financial crisis and shrank 0.6 per cent. Last year, the economy grew 2 per cent.

STRONG MANUFACTURING, SERVICES ACTIVITIES PROPPED UP GROWTH

Strong improvements in the manufacturing and services sectors helped to underpin growth in the final quarter.



The manufacturing sector, which makes up a fifth of Singapore’s economy, expanded 6.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, way higher than the 1.7 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Growth was primarily driven by the electronics and biomedical manufacturing clusters, even as the transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters continued to contract, MTI said.



Compared to the previous three months on a seasonally annualised basis, the sector grew by 14.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, marking a sharp turnaround from the 8.1 per cent contraction in the July to September period.



Growth in the services producing industries, which makes up two-thirds of the economy, came in at 0.6 per cent from a year ago, slightly faster than the 0.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter. Support came from the “other services industries”, transportation & storage and business services sectors, according to the trade ministry.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the services producing industries staged a massive rebound with expansion at an annualised rate of 9.4 per cent, a reversal from the 0.4 per cent contraction in the third quarter.



The construction sector was the sole underperformer during the October to December period, with a contraction of 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis, extending the 0.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The contraction was largely due to the decline in private sector construction activities, MTI said.



However, on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector shrank by 4.7 per cent, moderating from the 14.8 per cent contraction in the preceding quarter.



STILL WARY ON ECONOMY’S OUTLOOK IN 2017: ANALYST



Moving forward, however, the outlook for Singapore’s economy remains cloudy.



Describing the fourth-quarter numbers as “a bit too good to be true”, Nomura economist Brian Tan said he remained cautious over the sustainability of the GDP figures given the host of external and domestic downside risks that lie ahead.



For one, global growth continues to be anaemic and as the United States threatens to embrace a protectionist stance on trade, Singapore’s trade-reliant economy will remain under pressure.



Meanwhile, geopolitical risks in Europe continue to linger. “Apart from the elections in Europe, we will likely get more clarity on Brexit this year and if things appear to be moving towards a hard Brexit, that could take a toll on global sentiment and Singapore won’t be spared.”



As such, Mr Tan is predicting Singapore’s economic growth for 2017 to come in at 0.7 per cent, way below the Government’s forecast for growth to be between 1 to 3 per cent.