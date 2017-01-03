Singapore’s economy grows 1.8% in Q4; 2016 GDP at 1.8%

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy expanded a faster than expected 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the final three months of 2016, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Jan 3).

This was more than the 1.2 per cent growth in the third quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 9.1 per cent, marking a reversal from the 1.9 per cent contraction in the July to September period and dodging a technical recession defined as two straight quarters of declines in economic output.



Analysts had earlier put forth expectations for the economy to avert a technical recession, following a jump in industrial production in November. Economists surveyed by Reuters forecasted Singapore’s fourth-quarter GDP to grow 0.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 3.7 per cent from the previous three months on an annualised basis.

This brought full-year GDP growth to 1.8 per cent, above the Government's forecast for 2016 growth to be between 1 and 1.5 per cent. However this marks Singapore's weakest annual rate of growth since 2009, when the economy was hit by the global financial crisis and shrank 0.6 per cent. Last year, the economy grew 2 per cent.