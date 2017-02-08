Singapore start-up CXA raises S$35m in funding round led by Facebook co-founder Saverin

SINGAPORE: Health technology start-up ConneXionsAsia (CXA) has raised US$25 million (approximately S$35 million) in a funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group and Singapore-based investment vehicle EDBI.

Other investors in the Series B funding round included Philips, RGAx – a subsidiary of Reinsurance Group of America Inc – as well as existing investors NSI Ventures and BioVeda Capital, according to a statement released on Wednesday (Feb 8).

Singapore-based CXA, founded in 2013 by Ms Rosaline Chow Koo with S$5 million in savings, is among the fastest-growing start-ups in Asia with a focus on building an online marketplace for health services. According to a Bloomberg article, the company now has annual revenue of S$10 million and counts 45 Fortune 500 companies among its 500 corporate clients.

With the new funding, CXA plans to scale up its existing platform and operations beyond Singapore and Hong Kong to other parts of Asia such as China, India and Indonesia.

“We're bringing evidence-based wellness into the workplace to improve employee health in order to control rising employer healthcare costs. Instead of just offering advice, we actually deliver solutions to companies by aggregating the data analytics and the wellness and disease management providers,” said the 55-year-old founder.

“Now that we’ve proven our brokerage and distribution models in Singapore, we’re using the proceeds to scale our technology and operations to 10 countries in Asia,” she added.

Mr Saverin, co-founder of Facebook, will join the board of CXA.



“CXA is an exciting addition to our portfolio. Its unique business model cuts across three out of four of our focus industries, including health and wellness, financial services and consumer services,” said the venture investor who now resides in Singapore. “The CXA platform offers employers and employees an innovative solution that facilitates deeper and more personalized benefits experiences in the workplace, and enables employees to make better financial choices and more informed wellness decisions.”



Mr Chu Swee Yeok, CEO and President of EDBI, added: “This is also the first joint investment under EDBI and Philips’ alliance to partner and grow high-potential digital health companies. CXA complements our strategy and existing portfolio of digital health investments to strengthen Singapore’s leading healthcare ecosystem, through its innovative platform for health and wellness solution providers to reach and engage employees.”