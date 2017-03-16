Singapore stocks at highest since August 2015 as Fed signals gradual rate hikes

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose to their highest level in one and a half years on Thursday (Mar 16), taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more gradual pace of monetary tightening.

The Straits Times Index (STI) finished at 3,163.52 – its highest level since August 2015 – after rising 26.09 points or 0.83 per cent.

Overnight, the US central bank made its second interest rate hike in three months and pencilled in two more increases this year. While the rate hike was in line with expectations, the projection of future rate increases was viewed as less aggressive than anticipated.

“The ‘dot plot’ shows that the Fed continues to expect two additional rate hikes this year and two rate hikes next year … Markets saw this as dovish, since expectations of four rate hikes this year were dashed,” analysts at ABN Amro wrote in a research note.

This dovish stance led Wall Street higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.5 per cent higher. This “sense of relief” also spilled into Asian equity markets, said IG market strategist Pan Jingyi.

“Markets were expecting the Fed to take an aggressive stance but with the statement focusing on key words such as 'accommodative' and 'gradual' rate rises, that gave equity markets a sense of relief,” Ms Pan told Channel NewsAsia.

“Given that the Fed would not be raising rates as aggressively, concerns about capital outflows eased and the rally in the US transpired into Asia,” she added. Investors had previously feared that faster hikes that buoy the dollar would lure funds out of emerging markets and back to the United States.

Among the top gainers on the local bourse, UOB rose 1.3 per cent to S$21.78. Property counters also got a boost, with City Developments (CDL), UOL and CapitaLand rallying more than 2 per cent each.



Commodity-related plays got a lift on the back of higher oil prices. Oil rig builder Keppel Corp jumped more than 3 per cent to finish at S$6.86 and Sembcorp Marine ended 3.5 per cent higher at S$1.91.



REST OF ASIA UP



Across the region, stocks moved up. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 3,268.94 points, hitting its highest since early December, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at a 19-month high.



The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) also gained 0.8 per cent to end the trading day at its highest since April 2017.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index eked out small gains in choppy trade, ending just 0.1 per cent higher as the Japanese yen strengthened against a weaker dollar. Marking a growing diversification from the Fed, he Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its unprecedented monetary easing programme unchanged on Thursday, noting that it would keep two key rates at current levels and maintain the pace of its asset purchases.



Analysts believe that the BOJ is poised for further easing later this year, with the central bank still far from its inflation target.



“The most likely outcome for the BOJ may be to maintain status quo in the near term, but we still expect more easing in later part of 2017 such as to push the policy-rate balance rate to -0.2 per cent, accelerate it asset purchase programme and may even include buying of other instruments,” a note from UOB said. “BOJ has surprised the markets with unexpected policy easing in 2016, and we cannot rule out policy surprises this year.”