Singtel net profit up 2% in Q3 on strong demand for cybersecurity, home services

SINGAPORE: Singtel reported on Thursday (Feb 9) that its net profit rose 2 per cent year-on-year to S$973 million in the third quarter, due to strong core business and higher contributions from regional mobile associates.

However, group revenue fell 1.5 per cent to S$4.41 billion for the quarter, while operating revenue fell 2 per cent impacted by the mandated cuts to mobile termination rates in Australia, the telco said in its press release on its earnings.

For the nine months ended Dec 31, 2016, Singtel also reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year drop in group revenue to S$12.4 billion, while net profit contracted 1.2 per cent year-on-year to S$2.89 billion.

Locally, the consumer business showed improvement in the third quarter with revenues up 4 per cent as home services grew 7 per cent. The growth in home services revenue was attributed to the sub-license of Premier League content rights and customer migration to higher-speed fibre broadband plans, which offset declines in roaming, voice and SMS services, it said.

The launch of popular handsets, with more consumers re-contracting at higher-tier plans to take advantage of higher-tier data allowances, helped mitigate the decline in mobile revenue, Singtel said.



Group Enterprise held stable as ICT and cybersecurity services helped offset declines in carriage services, it added. Revenue from cybersecurity, in particular grew 10 per cent to S$113 million, and it recently extended its services to Japan with the set-up of a new security operations centre in Tokyo - bringing its global SOC network to nine.

Singtel is also preparing for the public listing of NetLink Trust, the company that builds, manages and operates the fibre network infrastructure for Singapore's nationwide broadband network.

It had assured the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to divest its stake to less than 25 per cent before Apr 22, 2018. It currently owns 100 per cent of the entity.

MIXED PERFORMANCES REGIONALLY

As for its regional performance, Telkomsel in Indonesia had a strong performance with pre-tax profits up 31 per cent due to growth across its data and digital businesses. Thailand's AIS also continued its revenue growth momentum, but its earnings were affected by higher amortisation charges as well as higher costs incurred through the leasing of mobile spectrum and equipment from another telecoms player, TOT.

India's Airtel did not fare as well, with pre-tax profits down 27 per cent due to the "combined effects of intensifying competition from a new operator in India, higher spectrum amortisation and financing costs, further exacerbated by demonetisation", the telco said.

Optus, too, saw overall revenue decline 10 per cent in the quarter, as it was impacted by mobile termination rate cuts and service credits from device repayment plans. It did garner strong growth in its postpaid customer base for Optus branded mobile with its expanded 4G network.

Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong said: “This is a resilient set of results. We have managed to hold good ground against the backdrop of a slowing Singapore economy and more challenging business environment all around."