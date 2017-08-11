Singtel posts 5.6% drop in Q1 profit

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) on Friday (Aug 11) reported a 5.6 per cent drop in first quarter net profit, hurt by exceptional items and lower contributions from India's Bharti Airtel, one of its regional associates.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator posted a net profit of S$892 million for the three months ended June, including one-off charges from workforce restructuring at its Australian subsidiary Optus, compared with S$944 million a year ago.

Underlying net profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 3.5 per cent.

Singtel said pre-tax profit contribution from Airtel, India's top telecoms operator, dropped 42 per cent due to fierce competition.

The telco said it maintained its outlook provided in May. The company had forecast consolidated revenue to grow by mid-single digits and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by low single digits for the full year ending March 2018.

In July, Singtel listed its broadband unit NetLink NBN Trust in a $1.7 billion initial public offering, reducing its stake in the subsidiary to 24.99 per cent.



(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)