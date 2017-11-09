Singtel reports record Q2 profit on divestment gain

SINGAPORE: Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) on Thursday (Nov 9) reported a record net profit and declared a special dividend in the second quarter, helped by a gain on the divestment of its stake in broadband unit NetLink NBN Trust.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom operator posted a net profit of S$2.89 billion for the three months ended September, compared with S$972 million a year ago.

The results included exceptional gains of S$1.96 billion. In July, NetLink raised about S$2.3 billion from its initial public offering, in which Singtel divested 75.2 per cent of its stake.

Singtel’s chief executive officer Chua Sock Koong said in a press briefing that the proceeds raised from the IPO will go to future spectrum acquisitions and growth investments in its core business.

Singtel's underlying net profit, which excludes one-time items, fell 4 per cent to S$929 million, hurt by lower profits at its regional associate Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Ms Chua said Airtel’s merger with Tata Teleservices’ consumer business is a move that will help support its market position.

“Airtel’s merger with Tata Teleservices in India will create significant synergies and this consolidation will also prove healthier for the Indian telecoms industry in the long term.”



In Singapore, consumer revenues dipped 2% due mainly to ongoing voice to data substitution. Mobile communications revenue declined on lower voice and roaming revenues as well as a rise in demand for SIM-only plans. The timing of smartphone launches also impacted re-contracting volumes, which resulted in lower subscriber acquisition and retention costs.



On the home services front, revenue grew on an improved mix of higher-tier fibre broadband plans and strong subscriptions of value added services.



Digital and ICT services also now account for 25 per cent of the telco’s revenue, to which the telco said reflects its “positive momentum in our digital transformation.”



The telco said it maintained its outlook provided in May. The company had forecast consolidated revenue to grow by mid-single digits and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by low single digits for the full year ending March 2018.



Singtel will pay an unchanged interim dividend of 6.8 Singapore cents per share for the half year to September. It will also hand out a special dividend of 3.0 cents.

