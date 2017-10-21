Snap lays off 18 employees in recruiting division

Business

Snap lays off 18 employees in recruiting division

Snap Inc said on Friday it had laid off 18 employees in its recruiting division, a move to cut costs as the parent company of messaging app Snapchat faces competition from Facebook Inc for users and advertising dollars.

FILE PHOTO - A woman stands in front of the logo of Snap Inc. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) while waiting for Snap Inc. to post their IPO, in New York City, New York, U.S. on March 2, 2017.

Snap declined to comment beyond confirming the job cuts, which were first reported by Business Insider.

