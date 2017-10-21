Snap lays off 18 employees in recruiting division

Snap Inc said on Friday it had laid off 18 employees in its recruiting division, a move to cut costs as the parent company of messaging app Snapchat faces competition from Facebook Inc for users and advertising dollars.

Snap declined to comment beyond confirming the job cuts, which were first reported by Business Insider.

