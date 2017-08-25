South Korea court says Samsung leader Lee gave bribe to win president's support: Yonhap

SEOUL: A South Korean court hearing bribery charges against the leader of Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, said on Friday he had provided bribes anticipating support from the then-president, Park Geun-hye, the Yonhap news agency reported.

A Seoul Central District Court judge is delivering its ruling on charges against Lee, 49, ranging from bribery to perjury in a scandal that led to the ouster in March of Park Geun-hye.

