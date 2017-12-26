South Korea's Hyundai Heavy to conduct US$1.2 billion rights issue

South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it will conduct a rights issue worth about 1.3 trillion won (US$1.21 billion).

The shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing some 869 billion won of the total funds raised will be earmarked as operating funds, with the rights issue expected to be completed in March 2018.

A Hyundai Heavy spokesman said the rights issue is part of the shipbuilder's previously-announced plans to improve financial soundness. That plan began in 2015 when major South Korean shipbuilders reported losses partly due to cost overruns and delays with complex offshore facilities construction.

